Deming Xiao Sells 4,366 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $554.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

