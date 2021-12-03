DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Buys $995,600.00 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
