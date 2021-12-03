DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Buys $995,600.00 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,069,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

