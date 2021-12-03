DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Up 3% on Insider Buying Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares traded up 3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.90. 51,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,478,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Specifically, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

