Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Outfront Media worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $220,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,474. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

