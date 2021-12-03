Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,044 shares during the quarter. Bally’s makes up about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $24,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.87. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

