Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

VSH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

