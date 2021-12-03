Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,693 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.84. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

