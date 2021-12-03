Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after buying an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

