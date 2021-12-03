Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 497,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 4,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,980. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.