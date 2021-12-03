Desjardins Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.78.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$84.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.96. The firm has a market cap of C$102.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$66.09 and a 1 year high of C$84.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

