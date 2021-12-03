Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $398.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.18.

NYSE DE opened at $350.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.52. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 517.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

