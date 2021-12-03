Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,042.15 ($13.62).

The firm has a market cap of £36.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 938.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 938.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

