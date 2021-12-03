Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.41 ($180.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($173.47). The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

