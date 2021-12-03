Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($75.16).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.61. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

