Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.