Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.83) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,981.33 ($52.02).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,846 ($50.25) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,658.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,536.67. The company has a market capitalization of £89.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders bought 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

