Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Position Boosted by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DBD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $644.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

