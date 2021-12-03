Digital Insurance Token Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 45.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $387,971.22 and $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.84 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

