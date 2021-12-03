DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Sells $3,610,400.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $6.43 on Friday, hitting $84.04. 4,328,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.