Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

