Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,510 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

