Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 410,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 195,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 152,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

