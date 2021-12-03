DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 61,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

