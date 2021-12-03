DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.06 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.