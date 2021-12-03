DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.