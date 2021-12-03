DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

