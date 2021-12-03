DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,136 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,739,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.