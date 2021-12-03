DNB Asset Management AS Sells 22,545 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NYSE:LEA opened at $175.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

