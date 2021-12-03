Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

