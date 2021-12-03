DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.98.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

