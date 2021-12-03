DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.98.
In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
