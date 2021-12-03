DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
