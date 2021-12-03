DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.