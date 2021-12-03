DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.50.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

