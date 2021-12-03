DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.98.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.