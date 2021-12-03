DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

