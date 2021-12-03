DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
