Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

