Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. 132,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

