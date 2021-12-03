Domani Wealth LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

