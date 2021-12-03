Domani Wealth LLC Sells 8,441 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 2,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,645. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

