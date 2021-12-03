Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.
NYSE:D traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,130. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.
In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
