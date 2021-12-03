Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE:D traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,130. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

