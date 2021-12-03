Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

