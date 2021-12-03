Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of DOMO traded down $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. Domo has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.