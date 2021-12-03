Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 728 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $460.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

