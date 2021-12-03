Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

