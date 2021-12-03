Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 167 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 231.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $412.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day moving average of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

