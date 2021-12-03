Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 83 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 184,719 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

