Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

