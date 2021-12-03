Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 179,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,993. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.