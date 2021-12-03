Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.57

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.57 and traded as high as C$19.90. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 102,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.67.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

