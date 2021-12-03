DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

