Douglas A. Carty Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yellow stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $692.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 406,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

